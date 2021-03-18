Capitol Digest: Lawmakers discuss the sex offender registry, traffic speed and housing

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced legislation that would require any individual on a sex offender registry in another state who moves to Iowa to be placed on Iowa’s sex offender registry for as long as they are required in the other state, or by Iowa law, whichever is longer.

Sen. Zach Whiting, R-Spirit Lake, said state law enforcement officials expressed concern that some individuals may have moved to Iowa in order to avoid other states’ registry requirements.

House File 201 already passed the House, 88-0, and is now eligible for debate by the full Senate.

SLOW DOWN

In response to a dramatic increase in excessive speeding citations that began around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iowa State Patrol is collaborating with highway patrols in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska to urge motorists to slow down.

Highway patrols have seen that the decline in traffic during the pandemic has not resulted in fewer fatalities on Iowa roadways, and there has been a drastic increase in speeding.