Capitol Digest: Lawmakers request meeting on denied testing funds

If the air seems smoky, Iowans can check for large or small fires burning close to them by setting the location on the AirNow map and clicking on the nearest air quality monitor to find results for small particulate matter (also known as smoke) levels. These small particles can cause serious health problems, including asthma and heart attacks, strokes and early death.

But you can protect yourself by using the Air Quality Index to plan outdoor activities. If the index is green, air quality is good. A yellow color indicates acceptable air quality, but there may be a risk for people who are sensitive to air pollution. Risks may be higher for people with heart or lung disease, and for children, athletes and older adults.

Although it seldom happens in Iowa, if the index shows orange or red, it’s more likely for sensitive groups to be affected (orange) or for some of the public to have health effects (red). On those days, you can limit your exposure to particle pollution by spending less time outdoors, choosing light exercise over strenuous activities and limiting time near pollution sources like busy roads.

PLANTING IN FULL BLOOM: Favorable weather allowed Iowa farmers to plant almost half of this year’s corn crop last week, according to Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.