Capitol Digest: Legislative Council approves pay raises

ATTENTION PHOTOGRAPHERS: Iowa photographers are invited by the Iowa Department Natural Resources to enter your photos in the America’s State Parks 2021 Photo Contest, hosted by the National Association of State Park Directors.

Photos will feature state parks from Iowa and other states, and could be included in calendars and other publications.

Participating photographers can showcase Iowa’s beauty while winning prizes and earning national recognition for photo entries.

Photos categories include friends and family; camping; scenic and seasons; wildlife and activities. Participants must be aged 18 or older. The deadline is July 31. To enter, visit stateparksphotocontest.org.

HISTORY IS EVERYWHERE: To commemorate Iowa’s 175th anniversary this year, the State Historical Society of Iowa is creating 300 temporary pop-up displays and 15 permanent cast aluminum historical markers. Both are available, by application at iowaculture.gov/iowa175 for installation in communities across Iowa.

The temporary pop-up displays, part of “Iowa’s People & Places,” traces 13,000 years of Iowa history, from the first Native people to call this land home, through the Louisiana Purchase and the Civil War, and right on through the 20th century to today.