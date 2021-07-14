Capitol Digest: Legislative panel lets unisex toilet rule stand

Previous versions, which included a “streamlined version for lower bandwidth connections and full-featured “versions for travelers and commercial drivers, have been retired.

The new site can be viewed on any device. The Iowa Department of Transportation has been ramping up its functionality over the last year, and the final pieces were added in late June to allow the old sites to be retired. Anyone who had bookmarked the previous sites will automatically be redirected to the new 511ia.org.

The 511 system allows you to set up an account that alerts you of activity such as construction or incidents and weather conditions on routes or areas you have saved. In addition, you can save your favorite cameras to more easily see the traffic situation on routes you want to monitor. All information input into the 511 system will appear on Twitter at @statewide511.

PHEASANT HARVEST: Pheasant hunters harvested nearly 300,000 roosters in Iowa during the 2020 season, which was the second-highest harvest reported in more than a decade. In 2019, hunters harvested nearly 284,000 roosters. The increase was expected based on the 2020 roadside survey that showed Iowa’s pheasant population was 18 percent higher than in 2019, according to Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife biologist for the Department of Natural Resources.