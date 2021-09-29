Capitol Digest: Lottery sales continue to grow

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

LOTTERY SALES STILL GROWING: Iowa lottery sales are returning to a “more modest year over year growth” after a record-setting fiscal 2021, lottery CEO Matt Strawn said Tuesday, but big jackpot runs in the Powerball and Mega Millions lotto games have helped bolster the numbers.

Sales of Iowa Lottery products were up 2.9% in July and August, Strawn said. He credited “strategic” changes to add one weekly Powerball drawing and make Lucky for Life a daily drawing with driving the higher player interest. Powerball drawings are now held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, with Wednesday’s jackpot standing at $570 million.

Strawn credited big jackpot runs for a combined 30.4% jump in fiscal 2022 sales through August for the three national multi-jurisdictional lotto games offered in Iowa. However, he cautioned it was too early to “draw any sweeping conclusions” from the early “sales lift” after Lucky for Life was expanded July 19 and Powerball beginning Aug. 22.

FEDERAL MONEY AIDS CRIME VICTIMS: The crime victim assistance division of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office has received $12.76 million from the U.S. Department of Justice to help assist and compensate about 55,000 who were victims of crime.