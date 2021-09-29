Capitol Digest: Lottery sales continue to grow

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
LOTTERY SALES STILL GROWING: Iowa lottery sales are returning to a “more modest year over year growth” after a record-setting fiscal 2021, lottery CEO Matt Strawn said Tuesday, but big jackpot runs in the Powerball and Mega Millions lotto games have helped bolster the numbers.
Sales of Iowa Lottery products were up 2.9% in July and August, Strawn said. He credited “strategic” changes to add one weekly Powerball drawing and make Lucky for Life a daily drawing with driving the higher player interest. Powerball drawings are now held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, with Wednesday’s jackpot standing at $570 million.
Strawn credited big jackpot runs for a combined 30.4% jump in fiscal 2022 sales through August for the three national multi-jurisdictional lotto games offered in Iowa. However, he cautioned it was too early to “draw any sweeping conclusions” from the early “sales lift” after Lucky for Life was expanded July 19 and Powerball beginning Aug. 22.
FEDERAL MONEY AIDS CRIME VICTIMS: The crime victim assistance division of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office has received $12.76 million from the U.S. Department of Justice to help assist and compensate about 55,000 who were victims of crime.
The money was used to provide shelter and housing, counseling and justice system services, along with providing compensation programs and grants to local and nonprofit agencies that serve crime victims, division director Sandi Tibbetts Murphy said.
Awards are available from the Crime Victims Fund, which is made up primarily of federal criminal fines, penalties and bond forfeitures — not taxpayer dollars.
Victim assistance funding goes to local direct service programs, including children’s advocacy centers, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, human trafficking and elder abuse programs, civil legal services and crime victims’ rights enforcement, as well as victim advocate positions in prosecutors’ offices and law enforcement departments, according to the AG’s office.
STUDENT VOTER REGISTRATION: Every school in Iowa that registers at least 90% of its eligible students to vote will receive the Carrie Chapman Catt Award, named after the Iowan who was a national leader in the women’s suffrage movement, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Tuesday, which was National Voter Registration Day.
Last year, 22 schools won the award.
Pate’s office has registered more than 6,300 high school students through the Catt Award initiative in the past two years, he said.
Schools that register at least 50% and 70% of eligible students also receive statewide recognition. Altogether, 34 Iowa schools reached the 50% threshold last year.
State law allows 17-year-olds to register to vote in Iowa. They also can participate in June primary elections if they will be 18 in time for the November general election. Pate will partner with Inspire2Vote to help schools organize and conduct voter registration drives.