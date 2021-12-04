Capitol Digest: More people key to Iowa

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
ECONOMIC MOMENTUM: Iowa’s index of leading economic indicators regained some momentum in October after slow growth in the previous month, according to Department of Revenue analysts.
The monthly index grew by four-tenths of a percent in October, up from the 0.1 percent growth in September with six of the eight components contributing positively.
October also marked the 15th consecutive month that the index registered at or above 50, with state officials noting that the index slumped considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic but began a sharp recovery in June 2020.
The index was constructed to signal economic turning points with two key metrics that when seen together are considered a signal of a coming contraction: a six-month annualized change in the index below negative 2.0 percent and a six-month diffusion index below 50. With consistent positive improvements over the last year, state officials said Thursday the latest report suggests that employment growth will improve over the next three to six months.
The agricultural futures profits index was the strongest contributor to the index in October, with both grain commodities and livestock commodities expecting profit gains.
Also, residential building permits and the Iowa stock market index went from detractors in September to positive contributors in October. The largest detractor from the index in October was the new orders Index.
MORE PEOPLE KEY TO IOWA: The head of Iowa's Economic Development Authority told a tax group Thursday the state needs to grow its population and address broadband and housing impediments to spur economic vitality and deal with workforce issues.