Capitol Digest: More people key to Iowa

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

ECONOMIC MOMENTUM: Iowa’s index of leading economic indicators regained some momentum in October after slow growth in the previous month, according to Department of Revenue analysts.

The monthly index grew by four-tenths of a percent in October, up from the 0.1 percent growth in September with six of the eight components contributing positively.

October also marked the 15th consecutive month that the index registered at or above 50, with state officials noting that the index slumped considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic but began a sharp recovery in June 2020.

The index was constructed to signal economic turning points with two key metrics that when seen together are considered a signal of a coming contraction: a six-month annualized change in the index below negative 2.0 percent and a six-month diffusion index below 50. With consistent positive improvements over the last year, state officials said Thursday the latest report suggests that employment growth will improve over the next three to six months.