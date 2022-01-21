Capitol Digest: More thank $500K in grants to rural communities

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

LIFETIME TROUT LICENSE: Iowa anglers who are at least 65 years old can now buy a lifetime trout fishing license for $65.

Revenues will be used exclusively to stock state trout streams and community trout ponds.

Licenses are available at 700 locations across the state, and online at gooutdoorsiowa.com.

Paper licenses can be upgraded to durable hard cards with custom art from Iowa artists for an extra $5.

CHILD CARE RATIO CHANGE: After hearing concerns from child care providers, Iowa lawmakers still plan to loosen staffing ratios but not quite as much as originally proposed.

A proposal to increase the number of 2-year-olds one care center staff member could watch from six to eight received pushback from providers worried about child safety and staff burnout.

So a House Human Resources subcommittee is amending House Study Bill 511 to change the staffing standard to one-to-seven, which was the Department of Human Services’ original recommendation.

It also brings Iowa into alignment with several states, according to Janee Harvey, DHS administrator of the adult, children and family services division.

“The 2-year-olds is the age range that we heard the most concerns about,” Harvey told the committee. “I understand why. They’re toileting. They bite. I guess I could just say that they’re 2.”

However, not all 2-year-olds have the same “intensity of need,” Harvey said.

A child care provider who has more 2-year-olds nearing 3 may feel comfortable with a one-to-seven ratio, she said.

“Or maybe they have a bunch of 2-year-olds who just turned 2, and they're like, ‘You know, we're better off doing six.’ ”

RURAL DEVELOPMENT GRANTS: More than $500,000 in grant funding is being awarded to 32 rural Iowa communities and three counties through the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative.

Among the recipients announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority on Thursday were these in southwest Iowa:

$1,000 to Treynor for rural leadership boot camps

$10,000 to Red Oak for housing

$10,000 to Grandma's House Daycare in Clarinda for child care market studies

For a list of all the recipients, go to iowaeda.com/empower-rural-iowa or contact Liesl Seabert at Rural@iowaeda.com.

HUNTING AND TRAPPING: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting town hall-style meetings where local staff will provide updates on recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, discuss possible changes to hunting and trapping rules and regulations, and address other topics as requested.

“We want people to come out to these meetings, listen to the seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, DNR’s Wildlife Bureau chief. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”

The meetings are open to the public.

Comments collected from the public meetings will be considered along with other related comments received by the Iowa DNR before it proposes changes to hunting rules and regulations.

Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.

The meetings include:

• Council Bluffs, Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Fish & Game Club, 531 Comanche St.

• Creston, Feb. 21, 6 p.m., Multi-Purpose Room, Southern Prairie YMCA, 1201 West Townline St.

• Algona, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Waters Edge Nature Center, 1010 250th St.

• Des Moines, Feb. 22, 6:45 p.m., Des Moines Izaak Walton League, 4343 George Flagg Parkway

• Dubuque, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., EB Lyons Nature Center at Mines of Spain, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road

• Jefferson, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m., The Depot, Raccoon River Valley Trailhead, 507 E Lincoln Way

• Okoboji, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Maser Monarch Lodge, 22785 Nature Center Road

• Sac City, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m., Sac County Conservation Center, Hagge Park, 2970 280th St.

• Ventura, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., Iowa DNR Wildlife Office, 15326 Balsam Avenue

• Waverly, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Waverly Public Library, 1500 W. Bremer Ave,

• Burlington, Feb. 23, 5 p.m., Starr’s Cave Nature Center, 11627 Starr’s Cave Road

• Calmar, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., Northeast Iowa Dairy & Agriculture Foundation (Dairy Center), Room 115, 1527 Highway 150 South

• Iowa City, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., Johnson County ISU Extension Office, 3109 Old Highway 218 South

• Onawa, Feb. 23, 6 p.m., Lewis and Clark State Park visitor center banquet room, 21914 Park Loop

• Bloomfield, Feb. 24, 6 p.m., Wapello County Conservation Board Pioneer Ridge Nature Center, 1339 Highway 63

• Chariton, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Pin Oak Lodge, 45996 State Highway 14

• DeWitt, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., DeWitt Community Library, 917 Fifth Ave.

• Toledo, Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m., Tama County Nature Center, 2283 Park Road, Toledo.

NOT THIS YEAR: House State Government Committee Chairman Bobby Kaufmann has decided not to consider legislation during the 2022 session related to eminent domain as current carbon capture pipeline projects are actively working with landowners in Iowa.

“Now is not the right time to make changes in the current process while two carbon capture pipeline projects have already signed up hundreds of willing landowner participants and continue to negotiate voluntary easements,” the Wilton Republican said Wednesday. “Changing the rules on the use of eminent domain would send the wrong message to potential supporters in Iowa, who are necessary for these projects to follow through on their commitments to landowners. They need to have confidence that Iowa is a great place to do business and that you can count on a stable legal, regulatory and tax structure.”

Kaufmann said he remains passionate about the issue and will pursue “long-term legislation that makes Iowa a great place to do business and innovate, while ensuring the property rights of Iowans are protected.”

“It would be inadvisable to rush it,” he added. “In the meantime, I remain confident that the developers of these projects will continue to work cooperatively with landowners before considering the use of eminent domain.”

SCHOOL VACCINES: Only the state board of health would be allowed to add any new vaccine requirements for K-12 school students in Iowa under legislation that advanced through the Senate’s education committee.

Senate Study Bill 3004 was approved by a subcommittee and, later in the day, was unanimously approved by the Senate Education Committee. The measure previously passed the full Senate in 2020, according to Education Committee Chairwoman Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton.

No lobbying organization has registered as for or against the bill.

Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, R-Fort Dodge, said he believes the bill does not do much to change current policy, but rather strengthens current language. The proposal includes reiteration of a new state law, passed during last fall’s special legislative session, which allows Iowans to claim medical and religious exemptions to vaccines.

USS IOWA MAKES HISTORY: When the USS Iowa nuclear-powered submarine is put into action later this year it will make history as the first fully integrated crew among Navy fast attack submarines, its commander told Iowa legislators Wednesday.

Capt. Quinn James, commanding officer of the USS Iowa that is being built in Groton, Conn., said the crew of 135 sailors will include men and women.

Later, a House Appropriations subcommittee forwarded HF 2002 to the full committee to appropriate $200,000 for the christening and commissioning of the boat.

Several representatives of veterans’ organizations were on hand to speak in favor of the expenditure for the fourth warship to represent Iowa.

REYNOLDS NEGATIVE: Gov. Kim Reynolds said she tested negative for COVID-19 once again Wednesday morning after feeling ill late last week. Reynolds canceled her public events Thursday and Friday. She held one event Tuesday, for a proclamation signing. On Wednesday, she appeared at a public ceremony in the Iowa Capitol rotunda honoring veterans.

“It’s not COVID. I tested again this morning,” Reynolds told reporters after delivering remarks at the event. “We’ll continue to monitor that, because a lot of the symptoms are the same. So we want to make sure that we’re safe and it’s not that.”

MEDIA SEATING: The League of Women Voters and Interfaith Alliance of Iowa held a news conference to advocate for Iowa Senate leadership to return to allowing Statehouse reporters to work from the media work spaces on the chamber floor.

Before the session, majority Iowa Senate Republican leaders reversed more than a century of precedence by telling reporters they could no longer work from the media work spaces on the floor, and would instead be seated in the upstairs gallery. Journalism and press freedom groups have criticized the move. The Iowa Capitol Press Association, a group of Statehouse reporters, has urged Senate Republican leaders to reverse their decision and allow reporters to resume working from the chamber floor.

“By denying the press direct access to legislators in the Iowa Senate, Iowans no longer will have a direct link to an understanding of the actions and activities of their elected leaders,” said Terese Grant, president of the League of Women Voters of Iowa.

Joining her in speaking at the rally were representatives of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa and the Iowa Capitol Press Association.

INMATES DIE: The Iowa Department of Corrections has reported the deaths of two inmates.

Donald Edward Lanphier, 84, was pronounced dead due to natural causes Sunday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He was originally an inmate at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. Lanphier had been serving a 10-year special supervision sentence for sexual offenses from Mahaska County beginning Dec. 10, 2020.

Also Sunday, Charles Earl Thompson, 65, was pronounced dead due to natural causes in a hospice room of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, where he had been housed due to chronic illness. Thompson had been serving a 10-year maximum term for lascivious acts with a child from Floyd County beginning Feb. 22, 2021.

ATVS ON HIGHWAYS: All-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, would be allowed to drive on all county highways and some stretches of highways under legislation that advanced out of a legislative subcommittee.

House File 800 would permit ATVs on non-interstate primary highways between trails and other roads on which ATVs are permitted.

Organizations representing counties and county supervisors have registered in opposition to the proposal.

VACCINE ADMINISTRATION: Nurses would be allowed, under the order of a pharmacist, to assist in administering vaccines and immunizations under Senate Study Bill 3006, which advanced out of a subcommittee.

AVIAN FLU: A division of the federal agriculture department confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, in a wild bird in South Carolina, prompting Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig to issue a statement encouraging livestock farmers to strengthen biosecurity and closely monitor animals’ health.

If an animal appears to be ill, farmers should immediately contact a veterinarian or state or federal animal health officials, he said.

“HPAI and other foreign animal diseases pose a significant risk to Iowa agriculture,” Naig said in a news release.

“Our team at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will continue working with USDA, livestock producers and other stakeholders to develop, test and strengthen our foreign animal disease preparedness and response plans.”