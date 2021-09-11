Capitol Digest: Narrow special session on redistricting sought

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

NARROW SPECIAL SESSION SOUGHT: Leaders of the Democratic minorities in the Iowa Legislature said Friday they hope a special session this fall will be limited to approving new reapportionment maps for Iowa’s congressional and legislative districts with no additional topics.

Lawmakers next week are expected to receive redistricting maps drawn by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency based upon 2020 U.S. Census population data for Iowa. A state commission will hold three public hearings on the proposed new congressional and legislative districts drawn by LSA drafters before GOP leaders set a special session for the General Assembly and governor to decide whether to accept the new configurations on an up-or-down vote under Iowa’s nonpartisan redistricting process.

Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville and Rep. Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights — who lead Democratic minorities in the Iowa Senate and Iowa House — told reporters Friday they would like to see lawmakers any fall special session narrowly restricted to only consider the redistricting issue.