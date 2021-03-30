Capitol Digest: New ag protection advances and more

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

NEW AG PROTECTION ADVANCES

Members of an Iowa Senate Agriculture subcommittee voted 3-0 Monday to advance legislation they said was necessary to protect Iowa’s livestock production industry by creating an “unauthorized sampling” criminal offense. But opponents called it an “underhanded” misuse of the legislative process to spring a new “ag law” version that previously was struck down by a federal judge and will be again if House File 775 is passed and signed.

The bill — which began as a regulation on police obtaining search warrants from video on private property — was revamped in the House to create an offense of “unauthorized sampling,” which would apply to anyone knowingly entering private property without consent to obtain samples of substances from agricultural animals or any soil, air or water from farms.

Also, placing a camera or other electronic surveillance device on someone else’s private property would be a crime under the bill. Penalties range from an aggravated misdemeanor carrying a two-year sentence and fines topping $8,500 to a Class D felony for subsequent offenses that would carry a five-year prison term and a fine of up to $10,245.