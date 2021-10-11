Capitol Digest: Next special session set for Oct. 28

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

SPECIAL SESSION: The Iowa Legislature will meet Oct. 28 to consider a second plan for redistricting congressional and legislative boundaries, according to a Friday proclamation by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Senators rejected the first plan, so the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency will deliver a second proposal to lawmakers Oct. 21.

If approved, the new districts will be in effect for the 2022 elections. If not, the Legislative Services Agency will prepare a third plan, which lawmakers can amend.

The Iowa Supreme Court has given legislators a Dec. 1 deadline to complete the redistricting plan.

HOLIDAY TEA: Reservations are being accepted for a Dec. 6 Holiday Tea at Terrace Hill, the Iowa governor’s residence and National Historic Landmark.

There will be a morning tea from 10:30 a.m. to noon and an afternoon tea from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The mansion will be decorated for the holidays, with tea, scones, sandwiches and cakes on hand.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Terrace Hill Partnership, a nonprofit that supports conservation and restoration projects at Terrace Hill.

