Capitol Digest: No changes coming to mask mandate ban

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
NO SCHOOL MASK MANDATE CHANGE: Gov. Kim Reynolds said she is leaving it up to parents to decide whether their children should wear masks at school, not school administrators. The governor said state Department of Public Health officials are monitoring COVID-19 infection and vaccination rates daily and believe Iowa is “in a really good place” as more Iowans are getting vaccinated.
During a WHO-AM radio interview Tuesday, she said a new state law she signed last May banning local mask requirements went through the legislative process, and she has no plans to modify it via executive or emergency order with most K-12 schools in Iowa set to open fall classes later this month.
“I still believe that parental control is ultimately local control. These parents can make that decision. If you want your child in a mask, you can send your child to school in a mask. But if you are a parent who knows the health of your child and you don’t want your child to go to school in the mask, don’t feel that it’s necessary, then I believe it’s the parents’ right to do that,” Reynolds said. “We’re monitoring the data every day. There was in the legislation if we saw the need we could adjust, but right now we’re going to stick with where we’re at.”
PEOPLE’S CHOICE WINNER: Chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread took top honors in the 2021 People’s Choice Best New Food Contest at the Iowa State Fair.
The protein-packed entry from the Cluckin’ Coop by the Iowa Egg Council/Iowa Poultry Association combined chicken and egg salad with warm, crispy fry bread and celery, cranberries and toasted pecans as well as cabbage slaw, bacon-tomato aioli, fresh cilantro and smoked paprika.
Two other foods vying for the 2021 title were peanut butter and fluff cookie dough from Dipped in Chocolate and teriyaki chicken from Island Noodles.
For information on more than 60 new foods at the fair, which continues through Sunday, visit iowastatefair.org/food/whats-new.
SOLAR DAY: Solar industry leaders and supporters celebrated the development of solar energy Wednesday at the Iowa State Fair.
“Iowa leads the country in renewable energy development, which creates jobs, grows our rural communities and supports a robust economy,” Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg said at the celebration of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation of Aug. 18 as “Solar Day in Iowa.” “With solar projects in all of Iowa’s 99 counties and nearly 1,000 Iowans employed in the industry, the future looks bright.”
Iowa Solar Energy Trade Association board member Troy Van Beek called solar a “true success story” and an “economic engine that is powering our communities and economy.”
Solar energy is a “drought-proof revenue stream” for Iowa farmers, added Ray Gaesser, chairman of the Iowa Conservative Energy Forum. “Land leases for solar projects enable farmers to preserve and enhance our natural resources for generations to come.”
K-12 DESIGN CHALLENGE: Officials with the state Department of Education on Wednesday announced the Build Iowa’s Future Design Challenge — described as an opportunity for K-12 students to create innovative projects, connect them to careers and compete for up to $1,000 awards for their schools.
The program is designed to engage more students in authentic professional experiences that transform education for the workforce, officials said. Elementary and middle school students can participate in the Iowa Home Design Challenge by constructing a model home using toy plastic construction bricks, wood blocks or other materials of their choice. High school students can participate in the Iowa Dream and Design Challenge, which involves conceptualizing and designing a project that could improve their community.
Students will seek feedback about the project’s feasibility from people who would be affected, but students will not actually build the project. More details are available at clearinghouse.futurereadyiowa.gov/challenge.