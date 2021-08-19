Capitol Digest: No changes coming to mask mandate ban

NO SCHOOL MASK MANDATE CHANGE: Gov. Kim Reynolds said she is leaving it up to parents to decide whether their children should wear masks at school, not school administrators. The governor said state Department of Public Health officials are monitoring COVID-19 infection and vaccination rates daily and believe Iowa is “in a really good place” as more Iowans are getting vaccinated.

During a WHO-AM radio interview Tuesday, she said a new state law she signed last May banning local mask requirements went through the legislative process, and she has no plans to modify it via executive or emergency order with most K-12 schools in Iowa set to open fall classes later this month.

“I still believe that parental control is ultimately local control. These parents can make that decision. If you want your child in a mask, you can send your child to school in a mask. But if you are a parent who knows the health of your child and you don’t want your child to go to school in the mask, don’t feel that it’s necessary, then I believe it’s the parents’ right to do that,” Reynolds said. “We’re monitoring the data every day. There was in the legislation if we saw the need we could adjust, but right now we’re going to stick with where we’re at.”