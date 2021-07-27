Capitol Digest: Peterson takes over as commandant of Iowa Veterans Home

Award recipients are required to provide a dollar-for-dollar cash match for purchase of trees and materials from Iowa businesses. A total of $250,000 in matching funds will be made available to local governments, schools and service organizations in the 27 Iowa counties included in the Governor’s Derecho Disaster Proclamation for planting trees.

The application and rules are available online at www.iowadnr.gov/urbanforestry. Entities may submit multiple proposals. Applications are due by Aug. 20.

MOISTURE-STRESSED CROPS: It was two steps forward and one back for Iowa farmers worried about ongoing drought conditions in northern parts of the state. A favorable period of precipitation has given way to a warmer, drier weather pattern in much of Iowa this week, raising some concerns as corn and soybean fields reach the part of the growing that requires more moisture for optimum crop development, said State Climatologist Justin Glisan.

“We did see improvement,” Glisan noted, but added, “we’re obviously getting into a dry stretch of days so we won’t see any improvement this week in the drought depiction map. We could see some degradation if this warm and dry pattern takes hold for several weeks.”