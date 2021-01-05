Capitol Digest: Reynolds' address set for evening time slot

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Monday:
GUBERNATORIAL ADDRESS CHANGE: Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office issued a news release Monday indicating Iowa’s chief executive plans to deliver her annual Condition of the State Address on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m., rather than the traditional 10 a.m. time slot.
Reynolds will deliver the annual speech laying out her 2021 session agenda and fiscal 2022 state budget plan in the House Chambers at the Iowa State Capitol building in Des Moines.
The Iowa PBS television network will be providing a livestream online and the governor’s remarks also will be carried on her Facebook page, according to the governor’s office.
No reason was given for changing the address from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and her spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
RECORD VOTER REGISTRATIONS: For the third month in a row, Iowans set a record for the number of active registered voters in the state, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office.
Iowa currently has 2,124,895 active registered voters. The breakdown is Republicans 727,977, Democrats 700,430, no party (independents) 678,188 and other 18,300.
“We are consistently one of the best states in the country for voter registration and participation, and that trend continues,” said Pate, who also serves as Iowa’s commissioner of elections.
More than 90 percent of Iowa’s eligible population is registered to vote, according to Pate’s office.
AG ISSUES SCAMMER ALERT: Officials in Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office are warning consumers to be on the lookout for potential scams involving federal COVID-19 relief checks and vaccines.
“Scammers follow the headlines, and they’ll take advantage of our excitement, confusion, and other emotions,” Miller said in a statement Monday.
The AG’s office noted that some Americans should be receiving a second round of stimulus money soon after Congress passed a new coronavirus relief package. The legislation also includes unemployment benefits, an eviction ban, rental assistance and other help.
Miller’s office said some of the details can cause confusion and lead to fraud and other problems. For instance, Federal Trade Commission officials say no government agency will ask consumers to pay anything up front using the stimulus checks, so “anyone who does is a scammer.”
Miller’s office also said the government won’t call, text, email or contact consumers on social media to ask for a Social Security, bank account or credit card number. The money could arrive via direct deposit, a paper check, or Economic Impact Payment debit cards, so Iowans who receive an EIP card should not throw it away.
Miller’s office also noted that several scams already have been reported involving COVID-19 vaccines as well as companies offering products, treatments or medicines to prevent the virus.
Iowans are being advised to check with their health care providers before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.
Victims of COVID-19 fraud are advised to report it to the FBI (ic3.gov, tips.fbi.gov, or 1-800-CALL-FBI); the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (tips.hhs.gov or 1-800-HHS-TIPS); or the Iowa Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division (515-281-5926 in the Des Moines area or 888-777-4590 elsewhere in Iowa).