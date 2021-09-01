Capitol Digest: Reynolds issues disaster proclamations

Iowa law requires Iowa Workforce Development to establish a table to determine the unemployment tax rates that will impact eligible employers each year.

The unemployment insurance rate table trigger is derived from a formula based primarily on the balance in Iowa’s unemployment insurance trust fund, unemployment benefit history and covered wage growth.

ARTS, HUMANITIES GRANTS: The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs is hosting webinars for Iowans interested in applying for grants to help put the state’s arts, culture, history and creative sectors back to work and to launch innovative programs in the humanities.

The department received nearly $2.4 million through partnerships with the American Rescue Plan Act and the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities.

In a typical year, more than 42,000 Iowans work in more than 5,000 arts, cultural and creative businesses across the state, according to the department. The arts, history and cultural sector still is working to recover from pandemic-related layoffs, closures and event cancellations.

Webinars for American Rescue Plan Arts Grants. which range from $500 to $20,000, will be Sept. 7 and Sept. 8. Applications are due online Oct. 1.