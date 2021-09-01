Capitol Digest: Reynolds issues disaster proclamations

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
DISASTER PROCLAMATION: Four more counties – Kossuth, Mitchell Pochahontas and Worth – have been added to a disaster proclamation by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of recent severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.
Earlier, Reynolds included 13 counties in a disaster proclamation: Allamakee, Bremer, Buchanan, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Emmet, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Lyon, Palo Alto, and Winneshiek.
UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE: For the fifth consecutive year, the unemployment insurance tax rates for Iowa employers will remain unchanged for 2022. Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced.
The tax rates that fund unemployment benefits will be the second lowest allowed by law.
In 2020, Reynolds directed that $490 million of CARES Act coronavirus relief funds be used to support the unemployment trust fund. That makes it easier for Iowa companies to hire and keeps Iowa competitive for employers, according to Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development.
Iowa law requires Iowa Workforce Development to establish a table to determine the unemployment tax rates that will impact eligible employers each year.
The unemployment insurance rate table trigger is derived from a formula based primarily on the balance in Iowa’s unemployment insurance trust fund, unemployment benefit history and covered wage growth.
ARTS, HUMANITIES GRANTS: The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs is hosting webinars for Iowans interested in applying for grants to help put the state’s arts, culture, history and creative sectors back to work and to launch innovative programs in the humanities.
The department received nearly $2.4 million through partnerships with the American Rescue Plan Act and the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities.
In a typical year, more than 42,000 Iowans work in more than 5,000 arts, cultural and creative businesses across the state, according to the department. The arts, history and cultural sector still is working to recover from pandemic-related layoffs, closures and event cancellations.
Webinars for American Rescue Plan Arts Grants. which range from $500 to $20,000, will be Sept. 7 and Sept. 8. Applications are due online Oct. 1.
A webinar for American Rescue Plan Humanities Grants range, from $2,500 to $20,000, will be Sept. 9. Applications are due online Oct. 1.
A webinar Sept. 15 will help applicants in Humanities Project Grants ranging from $1,000 to $20,000. Applications are due online Nov. 1.
For more information, visit iowaculture.gov/about-us/about/grants.