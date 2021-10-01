Capitol Digest: Reynolds says state will appeal mask mandate ruling

“Any activity that takes your hands off the wheel, your eyes off the road or your mind off the task of driving can be dangerous,” according to a DPS news release. “Combining these behaviors (and) doing things like texting while driving compounds the risk.”

The number of traffic crashes in Iowa due to drivers distracted by the use of phones or other devices has been on the rise, topping out at 1,101 in 2019 and on pace to exceed that total in 2021.

DPS officials say younger, inexperienced drivers under 20 years old have the highest proportion of distraction-related fatal crashes and, not surprisingly, young drivers text more than any other age group and the number of those who text is increasing.

Also, public-safety officials say drivers who use hand-held devices while driving are four times more likely to get into crashes serious enough to injure themselves or others.

Also, they said, sending or reading a text for five seconds in a vehicle traveling at 55 mph is comparable to driving the length of a football field while the operator’s eyes are closed.

DEMOCRATS FAVOR MAPS: Iowa Democrats said they will be focused on approving fair maps when the Legislature meets Tuesday to consider congressional and legislative redistricting.