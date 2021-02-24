Capitol Digest: Shipley hospitalized; public weighs in on voting changes and more

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

IOWA SENATOR HOSPITALIZED

Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, announced at the start of Monday’s session in the Iowa Senate that Sen. Tom Shipley had been admitted to an Omaha hospital over the weekend for health concerns.

“He is undergoing a variety of tests. I encourage you to keep Tom in your prayers,” Rozenboom said, then did exactly that in saying, “we commit him to your care and your keeping” in offering the daily prayer to begin Senate proceedings.

Shipley, 68, a Corning Republican, has represented the 11th Senate district in southwestern Iowa since 2015.

S TATUTE OF LIMITATIONS

Legislation that would give more time to bring criminal charges against pedophiles who sexually abuse minors cleared a House Public Safety subcommittee Monday.