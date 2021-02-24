Capitol Digest: Shipley hospitalized; public weighs in on voting changes and more

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
IOWA SENATOR HOSPITALIZED
Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, announced at the start of Monday’s session in the Iowa Senate that Sen. Tom Shipley had been admitted to an Omaha hospital over the weekend for health concerns.
“He is undergoing a variety of tests. I encourage you to keep Tom in your prayers,” Rozenboom said, then did exactly that in saying, “we commit him to your care and your keeping” in offering the daily prayer to begin Senate proceedings.
Shipley, 68, a Corning Republican, has represented the 11th Senate district in southwestern Iowa since 2015.
S TATUTE OF LIMITATIONS
Legislation that would give more time to bring criminal charges against pedophiles who sexually abuse minors cleared a House Public Safety subcommittee Monday.
House File 566 would eliminate Iowa’s statute of limitation on criminal actions involving sexual abuse of children. Under current Iowa law, criminal charges in child sex-abuse cases must be brought within 15 years after the victim turns 18, or until he or she turns 33. Subcommittee chair Rep. Garrett Gobble, R-Ankeny, the bill’s sponsor, said the intent of removing the statute of limitation would be to give prosecutors more time to build on evidence instead of having cases automatically disqualified because they had timed out.
He said the bill would give minors “time to mature and realize that what happened to them might not have been proper. It doesn’t mean you’re going to get charged and convicted if there’s no evidence. It just means that they’re not automatically disqualified,” he said. Rep. Wes Breckenridge, D-Newton, said he liked that the bill would give young people an opportunity to seek justice at a time when they didn’t feel intimidated.
A similar bill, SSB 1017, was slated for Judiciary Committee consideration Monday but was pulled from the agenda at the last minute.