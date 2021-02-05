Capitol Digest: Speed an issue on Iowa roads, green license plates and more

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
NASCAR IOWA
Traffic volumes were down, but speeds were up on Iowa roads in the past year amid the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Safety.
“We saw a significant increase in dangerous driving behavior,” Commissioner Stephan Bayens told lawmakers.
The Iowa State Patrol reported an 81% increase in pursuits, a 74% increase in citations for speeds 25 mph over the speed limit and a 108% increase in citations for speeds over 100 mph.
“People treated the interstates like NASCAR,” Bayens told a House transportation subcommittee. “People were running and running and running.”
NO GREEN WARNING
A House transportation subcommittee quashed a bill, HF 219, to issue green license plates for electric vehicles to warn first responders about hazards relating to electric vehicles involved in accidents or emergencies.
The special plates were a suggestion from late Marion City Council member Paul Draper, according to Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluffs.
Although electric vehicles are a rarity in the northwest Iowa district he represents, Rep. Dennis Bush, R-Cleghorn, said first responders have concerns if they have to extract someone from a battery-powered vehicle. They don’t want to cut into the battery because of the risk of fire, he said.
Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, called the proposal “code clutter.”
Most lobbyists other than those representing environmental groups and automotive interests, which opposed the bill, were registered as undecided.
STUDENT LOANS
The Senate’s education committee passed a resolution encouraging the federal government to limit interest rates on student loans.
Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, said he wanted to pass a state law to limit interest rates on student loans, but discovered that is not in states’ jurisdiction.
Iowans have $12.8 billion in student loan debt, although the per-borrower average of $30,500 is second-lowest in the country, according to educationdata.org. Another study, by the Institute for College Access & Success, also has Iowa’s per-borrower average student loan debt at just above $30,000, but that report claims that average is 21st in the country. SCR 1, which would be delivered to congressional leaders and the White House, passed the Senate Education Committee by voice vote, making it eligible for consideration by the full Senate.
STUDENT RETENTION
The Senate Education Committee approved legislation that would allow parents to request their student be held back if they have concerns about their progress during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some Democrats on the committee said they appreciate the bill’s intent but do not feel it’s necessary because parents already have the option.
Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, said while many school districts work with parents on student retention, a statewide law would ensure all do. Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, said research shows holding back students does not necessarily improve their future educational outcomes. SF 90 passed with some Democrats dissenting, and becomes eligible for consideration by the full Senate.
COVID TROOPERS
Iowa State Patrol troopers were not only picking up, but dropping off, too, earlier in the pandemic.
Troopers logged 31,900 miles transporting personal protective equipment around the state to hospitals in 81 counties, 19 testing sites, county emergency management centers and others, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens told lawmakers. That mileage is the equivalent of driving from New York to Los Angeles 13 times.
DPS also established supply chains to obtain PPE for use by agency personnel so they can continue to perform their core law enforcement duties as safely as possible, he said.
In addition, DPS personnel provided security at COVID-19 test sites and were involved in enforcing Gov. Kim Reynolds’ 34 public health proclamations. DPS staff reviewed each proclamation and provided guidance to local law enforcement agencies and the public. Topics ranged from gathering restrictions, to weapons permits, to school and business closures, to estimating business occupancy.
DPS had a dedicated phone line to handle the calls about those proclamations, Bayens said.
RECLASSIFICATION
A proposal to phase out the multiresidential property classification, merging it into the broader residential property tax classification, was approved by the House Ways and Means Committee.
The goal of the bill is efficiency, according to the Department of Revenue, which sponsored House Study Bill 93. The bill will “alleviate the administrative burden for local governments” and the department while supporting the intent of legislation passed in 2013.
The multiresidential classification, which applies to housing with three or more units, amounts to about 2.4 percent of the total valuations for locally assessed properties across the state, the department said. According to 2019 data, seven jurisdictions have had no sales in the last four years, and over 40 percent of the jurisdictions have fewer than 50 properties classified as multiresidential.
However, processing the multiresidential property classification is labor-intensive and time-consuming, the department told legislators.
HSB 93 was approved 18-0.
TRACKING EVIDENCE
The House Judiciary Committee unanimously approved HSB 24, which addresses the collection of evidence in sexual abuse cases and establishes an automated evidence collection kit tracking system within the Crime Victim Assistance division of the state Department of Justice.
The tracking system will allow victims, county attorneys and others to track the location and status of a kit, Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, said. It also requires law enforcement to notify a victim of the results of the analysis of evidence collected from a forensic medical examination if the victim requests that information. Victims may anonymously track the status and location of a kit or receive notifications regarding the status of the kit.
The bill calls for victims to be notified if a DNA match is made to a potential assailant.
DON’T BLOCK THE ROAD
Pedestrians, bicyclists and skateboarders blocking a controlled-access road could be charged with a felony under legislation approved 13-4 by the House Public Safety Committee.
The proposal arose as a result of incidents over the summer when roads were blocked by “protesters, rioters, however you want to describe them,” Rep. Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake, said. Under current law, they could be charged with a simple misdemeanor. Under HSB 142, charges would begin with a serious misdemeanor and escalate to a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if death or serious injury occurred.
Rep. Bob Kressig, D-Cedar Falls, said he would offer an amendment during floor debate to address the penalties, which he called too severe.
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
HSB 155, which would require Iowa schools to conduct the Pledge of Allegiance each day, passed the House State Government Committee. It drew just one dissenting vote that produced a testy rebuke from the committee’s chairman.
Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, was the only committee member to vote against the proposal. He said it would guarantee that any student who chooses to not participate in the pledge will face harassment from classmates. While the bill states reciting the pledge is voluntary, Hunter said it will become de facto mandatory because of pressure students will feel to participate.
After the 20-1 vote to approve the proposal, committee chairman Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, admonished Hunter: “You’re the only one I know who can make the pledge political as you just did.” Kaufmann said.