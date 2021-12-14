Capitol Digest: State announces new tax tool

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

NEW TAX TOOL: GovConnectIowa is available for business owners and business tax filers to access new, user-friendly tools to simplify filing and paying taxes.

Existing sales, use, withholding and fuel tax permits have been migrated into GovConnectIowa. Business owners with existing tax permits are required to create a new GovConnectIowa account to access current Iowa tax accounts. Learn more at govconnect.iowa.gov.

After Feb. 4, eFile & Pay will no longer be available for sales, use and withholding taxes, and these tax types must be filed using GovConnectIowa.

Individual income and corporate income tax payments can continue to be made in eFile & Pay. However, future dating of payments is not available in eFile & Pay, and payments must be submitted on the day you want the payment to be processed.

VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING: Gov. Kim Reynolds will conduct a virtual public budget hearing at 3 p.m. Thursday. This hearing will serve as the annual open forum on the state budget, and Iowans will have the opportunity to participate virtually.

Members of the public wishing to participate should contact Ryan Capps at ryan.capps@governor.iowa.gov.

JOHNSON COUNTY REFUGE REOPENS: The 1,800-acre refuge section of the Hawkeye Wildlife Management Area in Johnson County will reopen for public use Friday for trapping and hunting game species, including geese.

All regulations, shooting hours, bag limits, and license and tag requirements apply during the respective seasons.

STATE FAIR BOARD: Six members of the Iowa State Fair Board were re-elected during the Iowa Association of Fairs Conference annual meeting this past weekend in Des Moines.

Delegates who attended the meeting from six geographic districts in Iowa elected two board members to serve two-year staggered terms on the Iowa State Fair Board. Directors re-elected to their districts are Darwin Gaudian, Primghar (northwest); Alan Brown, Hampton (north central); John Harms, Monticello (northeast); C.W. Thomas, Guthrie Center (southwest); Randy Brown, Osceola (south central); and Curtis Claeys, Grand Mound (southeast).

Board officers re-elected were: Tennie Carlson, Stratford, president; Gaudian, vice president; and Claeys, treasurer.

Other board members are Dave Hoffman, Le Mars (northwest); Gary McConnell, Bloomfield (southeast); Deb Zumbach, Coggon (northeast); Jo Reynolds, Indianola (south central); and Gary Van Aernam, Exira (southwest).

The 2022 Iowa State Fair will be Aug. 11-21. For more information, visit iowastatefair.org.

— Compiled by the Des Moines Bureau