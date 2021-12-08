Capitol Digest: State Fair audit shows financial impact of 2020 cancellation

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

STATE FAIR AUDIT: A routine annual audit report of the Iowa State Fair by the state auditor’s office for fiscal 2020 showed the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced cancellation of the iconic summer event last year.

According to the audit, the fair authority’s operating revenue totaled $3,221,424 — a 90% decline from the previous year. Likewise, operating expenses were down by nearly 53%.

Revenue to the fair’s foundation was up nearly 66% to $8.6 million due to an increase in state appropriations in fiscal 2020, the audit noted.

The 11-day event was able to rebound in 2021, with 1,094,480 visitors — an attendance again affected by the ongoing pandemic that was 75,895 below the record of 1,170,375 set in 2019.

Next year’s State Fair is scheduled to run from Aug. 11-21.

COVER CROP DISCOUNT: Iowa farmers and landowners who planted cover crops this fall are encouraged to apply for the state’s cover crop insurance discount program by Jan. 14, according to officials in the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Qualifying farmers and landowners who meet the eligibility requirements can receive a $5 per acre discount on their spring crop insurance premiums by signing up at apply.cleanwateriowa.org

Ag officials say cover crops help improve soil health, prevent soil erosion and lock in nutrients, especially during extreme weather, as well as reduce nitrogen and phosphorous loads to improve water quality.

To date, about 1,700 farmers have enrolled nearly 700,000 acres of cover crops in the program, according to the department.

PENSION LIABILITY DROPS: The state pension system for peace officers saw its net liability improve significantly over the past year, according to a report released by State Auditor Rob Sand.

As of June 30, the Peace Officers’ Retirement, Accident and Disability System’s net position restricted for pension benefits totaled $807,593,863. It showed additions of $22.7 million in employer contributions, nearly $5.5 million in employee contributions and $210 million in investment income.

Deductions for the year included $35,085,720 for pension and annuity benefits for the system’s 1,248 active and retired peace officers. Its net pension liability decreased $173.9 million from $146.5 million to a net pension asset of $27.4 million. The net pension asset as a percentage of covered payroll was -57.33%.

The system provides retirement, disability and death benefits to the peace officers of the Iowa Department of Public Safety and their dependents.

COVID-RELATED PENALTY: A Des Moines-based commercial custodial company will pay a $75,000 penalty to resolve allegations it violated the Consumer Fraud Act by falsely advertising that its antimicrobial cleaning process provided long-lasting protection against transmission of the coronavirus on surfaces, according to a settlement announced by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.

Heritage Group, Heritage Microbial Control and Joseph Johnson must pay a $75,000 penalty, continue to offer customers refunds, and refrain from claiming that its antimicrobial cleaning process provides long-term protection to surfaces from the coronavirus, unless such claims are approved by appropriate federal and state authorities. Johnson and the companies denied wrongdoing in the case.

DERECHO RECOVERY: Sixty-six projects across 27 Iowa counties have been awarded funds for the Derecho Community Forestry Grant Program, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. An estimated 2,524 trees were planted on public lands in 46 derecho-impacted communities. All $250,000 appropriated by the Legislature earlier this year for community-based tree-planting to help recover from the derecho were awarded.

Award recipients were required to provide a dollar-for-dollar cash match for purchase of trees and materials from Iowa businesses. The following organizations provided cash match dollars: BCLUW Schools Parent Educator Partnership; Bettendorf PPEL Funding; Carol Donovan Beautification Fund; Cedar County Conservation; City of Altoona; City of Ames; City of Ankeny; City of Bondurant; City of Cedar Rapids ReLeaf; City of Colfax; City of Coralville; City of Des Moines; City of Grimes; City of Grinnell; City of Huxley; City of Iowa City; City of Johnston; City of Low Moor; City of Madrid; City of Marion; City of Nevada; City of Newton; City of North Liberty; City of Pleasant Hill; City of Springville; City of Tipton; City of Urbandale; City of Van Horne; City of Washington; City of Washington Betterment Foundation; City of Washington Tree Board; City of Waukee; City of West Des Moines; Clinton Conservation Foundation; Grinnell 1000 Trees; Grundy County Conservation Trust Fund; Hardin County Conservation; Jones County Conservation; Linn County Conservation; Marshall County Conservation; North Polk Community School District; Prairie City Monroe Community School District; Poweshiek County Conservation Trust Fund; Residents of Dysart; Rotary Club of Boone Welcome Train Fund; Trees Forever Planting Hope; Trees Forever and Alliant Energy Branching Out; Trees Forever and Black Hills Energy Power of Trees; University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

Alliant Energy and the MidAmerican Foundation funded concurrent planting projects.

JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS: Gov. Kim Reynolds announced two judicial appointments Tuesday to fill upcoming vacancies.

She appointed District Court Judge Mary Chicchelly of Cedar Rapids to the Iowa Court of Appeals and John Sullivan of Oelwein as district court judge in Judicial District 1B that includes Black Hawk, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Fayette, Grundy and Howard counties.

Before her appointment to the district court, Chicchelly practiced law in Cedar Rapids. She received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Iowa. She will fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Iowa Court of Appeals Judge Michael R. Mullins of Washington.

The Iowa Court of Appeals is Iowa’s intermediate appellate court. It is composed of nine judges and decides appeals from district courts across Iowa.

Sullivan serves as a magistrate for Fayette County and practices law as a sole practitioner in Oelwein. Sullivan received his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University and his law degree from the Creighton University School of Law. He will fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge Bradley J. Harris.