Capitol Digest: State plans traffic enforcement action

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest.

SPECIAL ENFORCEMENT THURSDAY: The Iowa State Patrol says it will lead Iowa’s statewide Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force on Thursday in an effort to reduce deaths on Iowa roadways. The initiative will be geared toward reducing speeding drivers during a time period that is one of the most deadly in the state according to the past 10 years of crash data.

Since the start of the pandemic, Iowa has seen a significant increase in drivers greatly exceeding the speed limit, putting everyone on the road in danger, the patrol said. Data on speeding violations from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, shows a 74 percent increase in drivers exceeding the speed limit by 25 mph or more. A total of 1,497 drivers were cited for speeds that exceeded 100 mph. Violations for these flagrant speeds increased 108 percent compared with the four-year average. Troopers routinely clocked speeds as high as 121 mph to 155 mph on roads throughout Iowa.

Law officers are trying to hold traffic fatalities under 300 lives for the first time since 1925. As of Tuesday, there had been 235 deaths on Iowa’s roadways. That’s 10 more fatalities than one year ago.