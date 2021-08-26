Capitol Digest: Treasure hunt nets $309,000

The issue is most pronounced at Big Marsh Wildlife Area, near Parkersburg, that relies on the West Fork of the Cedar River for water. The DNR is required to maintain a minimum flow of 64 cubic feet per second flow, but Sunday it dropped to 59 CFS, the DNR said. Without consistent rainfall, Big Marsh will struggle to fill this year.

Roughly 30 miles to the east, Sweet Marsh Wildlife Area near Tripoli is close to typical water level for teal season.

At Goose Lake Wildlife Area in Clinton County the drought conditions combined with a construction project means hunters who use the north pool to hunt ducks probably will need to change their location.

The drought has affected Muskrat Slough in Jones County, which underwent an annual drawdown to revegetate the popular natural marsh. But once the boards were in place to begin holding water, the rains haven’t come.

The Green Island and Princeton areas have good vegetation and duck food and should be fine unless something happens to the pumps. They will begin pumping water to those areas by the end of August.

The only area not suffering from severe drought is southern Iowa from Lake Rathbun east to the Mississippi River.