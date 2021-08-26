Capitol Digest: Treasure hunt nets $309,000

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
SUCCESSFUL TREASURE HUNT: More than 11,000 searches were conducted and 2,176 properties worth more than $309,000 were claimed as a result of the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt’s online and on-site claims process at the Iowa State Fair, State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald reported Wednesday. The largest single cash claim was $9,700.
However, the search didn’t stop at the fair, he said. Fairgoers also had the opportunity to share unclaimed property information with their family and friends via email. More than 300 shares were sent out via email, and Fitzgerald encourages those individuals to come forward and claim their property, as well.
Anyone can search for unclaimed property at the treasurer’s database at greatiowatreasurehunt.gov.
The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt program has returned over $304 million in unclaimed property to more than 574,000 people since Fitzgerald created it in 1983.
Unclaimed property refers to money and other assets held by financial institutions or companies that have lost contact with the property’s owner for a specific period of time. State law requires these institutions and companies to annually report unclaimed property to the Treasurer’s Office, where they are held until the owner or heir of the property is found.
Common forms of unclaimed property include savings or checking accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, utility security deposits and safe deposit box contents.
MASK PETITION: A coalition of 50,000 of parents, educators and other professionals who oppose a state law banning coronavirus-related mask mandate says a petition condemning the legislation has gathered 12,000 signatures. The goal is 15,000 signatures.
Citing a national poll that found 69% of Americans support requirements for mask in schools and vaccinations as a prerequisite for returning to workplaces, the Iowa Coalition of Groups that Support Pandemic Safety Measures is challenging Gov. Kim Reynolds’ comment that most Iowans support the law.
The poll also found 44 percent of Republicans support mask requirements in schools, which the coalition said undermines Reynolds’ claim that her policies have unanimous support in the GOP.
DEMOCRATS SEEK SAFER SCHOOLS: All 18 Senate Democrats have signed a joint letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds urging her to take steps to make Iowa schools safer, including reversing her April rejection of $95 million in federal funds intended to help to reopen Iowa schools safely.
Initially aimed at testing, the lawmakers said, the federal dollars now can be used to fight COVID-19 in K-12 schools through vaccinations, testing, and upgraded air filtration systems. “Iowans want to fight COVID, not mitigation efforts or each other,” the senators said in their joint letter. “It’s time to do the right thing to lead our state and country out of this pandemic.”
The letter also urges the Republican governor to resume daily reports of Iowa COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and an end to statewide law preventing schools following CDC safety guidelines on masks and contact tracing.
K-12 EDUCATION MENTAL HEALTH GRANTS: A total of 64 K-12 school districts in Iowa may be in line for more than $8.6 million in competitive grants to assist them in providing mental-health support and other wraparound services to students and families.
The funds are provided through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. Governors in each state were granted a share of discretionary dollars to address critical needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we prepare for a new school year, it is important to remember that what happens outside of the classroom has a substantial impact on students in the classroom,” said Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education.
“These additional resources will help schools expand services to address growing social-emotional-behavioral health needs and support the overall well-being of students, including youth mental health first aid training and implementation, suicide prevention services and other programming.”
A total of 130 grant applications were received. Funding will be distributed equitably across awardees based on district-certified enrollment for 2020-21 school year unless an applicant requested a different amount. Priority consideration was given to applicant districts proposing to provide direct mental health services to students and families.
To see a list of the schools receiving grants, visit educateiowa.gov/article/2021/08/24/governor-reynolds-iowa-department-education-award-over-86-million-k-12-school.
ARTISANAL MEAT: Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will lead the Artisanal Butchery Task Force, which will study workforce challenges in the meat processing industry, specifically for small-scale meat lockers.
The panel consists of meat locker owners, livestock producers and professionals from the public and private sector.
The task force was established by the Legislature, which also created a grant program jointly administered by the ag department the Iowa Economic Development Authority to help lockers buy equipment to increase production and create jobs.
The task force will study the feasibility of establishing an artisanal butchery program at a community college or at regent institution, look at apprenticeship and internship opportunities and the employment outlook for graduates, and potential program enrollment and costs. It will report recommendations to the Legislature by the end of the year.
The task force meet Sept. 7 at the Wallace State Office Building in Des Moines.
WETLANDS DRYING OUT: With much of Iowa under drought conditions, many shallow lakes and wetlands either will be dry or nearly dry going into the waterfowl hunting season, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The issue is most pronounced at Big Marsh Wildlife Area, near Parkersburg, that relies on the West Fork of the Cedar River for water. The DNR is required to maintain a minimum flow of 64 cubic feet per second flow, but Sunday it dropped to 59 CFS, the DNR said. Without consistent rainfall, Big Marsh will struggle to fill this year.
Roughly 30 miles to the east, Sweet Marsh Wildlife Area near Tripoli is close to typical water level for teal season.
At Goose Lake Wildlife Area in Clinton County the drought conditions combined with a construction project means hunters who use the north pool to hunt ducks probably will need to change their location.
The drought has affected Muskrat Slough in Jones County, which underwent an annual drawdown to revegetate the popular natural marsh. But once the boards were in place to begin holding water, the rains haven’t come.
The Green Island and Princeton areas have good vegetation and duck food and should be fine unless something happens to the pumps. They will begin pumping water to those areas by the end of August.
The only area not suffering from severe drought is southern Iowa from Lake Rathbun east to the Mississippi River.
Beginning Aug. 27, wetlands habitat conditions may be found at iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Migratory-Game-Birds.