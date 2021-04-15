Capitol Digest: Urban forestry awards issued; house plan would phase out inheritance tax, and more

His remarks were offered in the House on Monday by Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia.

Sen. Annette Sweeney, R-Alden, called Friday’s events “a horrific tragedy” in which Smith was killed when he, three other troopers and a Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputy K-9 attempted to arrest Michael Thomas Lang at Lang’s home in Grundy Center on Friday evening. Choking back tears Tuesday, Johnson paid tribute to Smith, saying “thank you for your service and may we all be better for knowing you.”

In the U.S. Senate, Sen. Chuck Grassley also paid tribute to Smith, who he said “put himself in harm’s way on behalf of his fellow Iowans last week and it cost him everything.”

ADOPTEES’ BIRTH CERTIFICATES

Legislation to allow an adopted person to gain access to his or her original birth certificate was approved 91-0 by the House on Tuesday.

House File 855 would allow an adult adopted person born in Iowa and whose original birth certificate was substituted with a new certificate upon adoption to get a non-certified copy of the original. It does include protections for biological parents who choose not to have their identity revealed.

The bill balances the rights of the biological parents and adoptees, Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, said.