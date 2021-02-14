Carlin to announce bid for U.S. Senate Monday

SERGEANT BLUFF — State Sen. Jim Carlin (R-Sioux City) will announce on Monday his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Chuck Grassley.

Documents were filed with the Federal Election Committee Friday to organize a “Carlin for US Senate” election group.

Carlin, 58, an attorney by trade and a conservative state senator who has focused his energies on tax and budgetary reform, made headlines this week when he proposed a bill requiring Iowa’s Board of Regents to survey the state’s university employees to determine their political affiliation.

His candidacy was first reported Friday by the Iowa Standard, a conservative news website. Carlin told the Iowa Standard that he has “represented the forgotten man for the last 30 years” and warned that the country is experiencing an erosion of freedoms.

“I think a lot of people right now are very concerned about the direction our country appears to be on,” he told the Iowa Standard. “Our Founders intended that America be defined by freedom. America is freedom. That’s why our Founders wrote the Bill of Rights and the Constitution. This was to be a country where we limit government, we respect people and we recognize their inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”