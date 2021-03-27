Change in Iowa mental health funding progressing; House GOP leader cautious about taking on new spending

EQUAL FUNDING

Dawson said there’s general agreement the current cap on property tax funding for mental-health services in not sustainable.

Senate Republicans have come up with a new stream of funding that will mean more money and a “growth factor” for the future with a per capita distribution model that will eliminate current disparities among varying county property tax levies.

“What we’re trying to do is equalize everyone to say no matter where you are at in Iowa, you’re region is going to receive the same support of funding and every individual is equal to that same support of funding,” the Council Bluffs Republican said.

“I don’t believe this undermines the reliability of the current funding stream right now because the reality is the current funding stream is capped, there is no growth and it’s not sustainable.”

THE MONEY

The bill provides a state appropriation of $60 million in fiscal 2022 — $50 million goes directly to the regions on a per capita basis and $10 million goes to a mental health risk pool fund.

State funds would be distributed to the regions on a quarterly basis starting July 1.