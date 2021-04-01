Changes to Iowa bottle bill likely a ‘non-starter’ this session; Judge also rejects grocers’ challenge

“Everyone is coming to us with different problems and saying the status quo is not working,” said subcommittee chair Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs.

Epperly said all the players seeking to hammer out a compromise have been in virtual meetings every day to find agreement and thought they had found that solution.

However, they were told by key House members the plan was “a non-starter.” He did not divulge details but told the Senate panel, “We’ll continue to work on this bill since what we agreed to is a dead letter in the House.”

Jess Mazour of the Sierra Club said the solution has been evasive because no one has included average Iowans — who “overwhelmingly love the bottle deposit law” — in the discussions.

Those Iowans, she said, favor having the law cover more containers, raising the per-container deposit from 5 cents to a dime, raising the handling fee a penny to 2 cents, and maintaining the convenience of returning empties to their place of purchase.

“We don’t want to see the bottle bill dismantled or changed in the way that’s being proposed,” she said. “We need to expand it and make it easier and convenient for citizens.”