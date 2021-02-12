Child care grants, tax credits win bipartisan approval by Iowa House

The measure was approved, 90-4.

$90 million

The state already spends $90 million on child care, Rep. Joel Fry, R-Osceola, told colleagues during debate on House File 292 that would increase the rates for providers who accept child care assistance up to the 50th percentile of the most recent Market Rate Survey and provide increases to quality child care programs.

It would increase funding for child care by $13.3 million and was approved, 90-4.

Tax credits

House File 370, approved 88-6, would create a child care tax credit equal to the amount of the federal employer-provided child care tax credit.

It should help employers recruit and retain employees and help Iowans go back to work knowing they have access to affordable child care, said Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, R-Northwood.

House File 230 would extend the phase-out of the child and dependent care tax credit and the early childhood tax credit, effectively making it a state tax credit of 30 percent of the federal credit for any taxpayer with a net income of $90,000 instead of the current cap of $45,000.

It was approved, 93-1.

Help for providers