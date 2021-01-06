Concerns linger after Iowa spends $230K on contact tracing software

Iowa has paid more than $230,000 so far to a Utah company for contact tracing software that still is causing delays for some public health departments as they track COVID-19. But a local official said it’s been an improvement over the old system.

In a service order amendment signed in July by Paul Trombino, interim director of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services, the state agreed to pay Domo $75,000 a year for a new custom app for COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing.

That subscription fee was prorated to $55,479 for the first year of a three-year contract, which The Gazette obtained through an open records request.

The deal also calls for Iowa to pay $175,000 for professional services for app implementation.

Several public health departments were critical of the software in November, saying it was slowing their contact tracing at a time the virus was surging. Since then, the state has started holding weekly webinars to answer public health officials’ questions, but delays continue.

“There are still some slower days, where the system seems to lag with data input,” Sam Jarvis, community health division manager for the Johnson County Department of Public Health, said in late December.