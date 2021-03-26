Democrats join gun safety group in call for Reynolds to veto gun bill

“These are deaths that I believe could have been prevented,” Isom said. “I witnessed firsthand the deadly impact repealing had on strong, effective laws, and for the people that I was in charge of protecting.”

Isom called the Iowa proposal a “radical degradation of public safety.”

The legislation passed the Iowa House and Senate on mostly party-line votes, with Republicans supporting and most Democrats opposing.

Wahls and others who are calling for Reynolds, a Republican, to veto the legislation have been highlighting previous comments she has made in support of current state law.

During her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Reynolds said her staff is reviewing the legislation, and she addressed those previous comments.

“I said I thought the policies were good that were in place, but I will continue to take a look at new legislation that is presented. And I think that’s the appropriate approach. And that’s what we’re doing right now,” Reynolds said. “And I’ve been very consistent in my messaging on that.”

Reynolds said she believes addressing gun violence requires a “holistic approach,” including interagency cooperation, examining mental and behavioral health issues, and education.