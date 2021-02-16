Despite census delays, Iowa Legislature leaders begin redistricting process

Republicans also say they are committed to Iowa’s model redistricting plan, but Democrats worry the majority party will reject the first two plans in order to amend the new maps to their advantage.

Regardless of political intentions, the timeline for finalizing new maps is up in the air. Iowa law calls for the maps to be finalized by Sept. 1, but legislative staffers say that might have to be adjusted because of the delays in census data.

“There goes my summer,” LSA legal counsel Ed Cook said when the Census Bureau said data would be delayed until July 30. After Friday’s announcement, he and his fellow LSA mapmakers may well be spending the fall creating one or more redistricting plans.

Grassley had advised legislators that the delays likely meant there would be a special session, perhaps in August, to consider a redistricting plan. Now, that could be pushed back to October or later.

“The Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission will have to jump right into action as soon as that first map comes out from LSA,” Wahls said.

Within 14 days of the plan being delivered to the Legislature, the commission must submit its summary of information and testimony from at least three public hearings across the state to gather Iowans’ opinions on the plan.