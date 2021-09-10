DHS seeks $70M increase to pay for shifting mental health services

DES MOINES — A state general fund installment of nearly $70.2 million was proposed Thursday to cover the cost of shifting mental health services away from property taxes to the state.

The proposed shift in funding, for the 2022-23 fiscal year, was unanimously approved by the Iowa Council on Human Services.

The phased-in state takeover of regional mental health costs was part of a nearly $2.1 billion budget package for next year that primarily covers medical assistance to 1,051,720 needy Iowans, who are primarily children, elderly, disabled or poor.

Budget officials within the Iowa Department of Human Services characterized the fiscal 2023 spending plan as a “status quo” budget but said an additional $70.2 million will be needed to cover the mental-health piece and another $9.35 million increase for the children’s health insurance program.

Monika Jindal, an Iowa City physician who was one of two new members to join the state board, said she was “struck” by the fact there wasn’t a lot of change in the DHS status-quo proposal “despite the very drastically changing landscape” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other agency issues.

Overall, state and federal funding was expected to total nearly $7.87 billion in the coming year.