Election 2020: Jacobsen sweeps Iowa House District 22 race

Iowa District 22 House incumbent Jon Jacobsen unofficially won Tuesday’s general election in landslide fashion.
According to the Pottawattamie County Election Commissioner’s Office, the Republican ran away with the race, garnering 13,306 votes (69.46). His challenger, Shawna Anderson, collected 5,837 ballots (30.47%). In addition, there were 12 write-ins (.06%)
Jacobsen, of Treynor, was elected to his current post in November 2018.
Neither candidate was available for comment Tuesday evening.
This story is developing.
