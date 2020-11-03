 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Election 2020: Jacobsen sweeps Iowa House District 22 race
0 comments
top story

Election 2020: Jacobsen sweeps Iowa House District 22 race

{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa District 22 House incumbent Jon Jacobsen unofficially won Tuesday’s general election in landslide fashion.

According to the Pottawattamie County Election Commissioner’s Office, the Republican ran away with the race, garnering 13,306 votes (69.46). His challenger, Shawna Anderson, collected 5,837 ballots (30.47%). In addition, there were 12 write-ins (.06%)

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jacobsen, of Treynor, was elected to his current post in November 2018.

Neither candidate was available for comment Tuesday evening.

This story is developing.

+1 
District 22- Jon Jacobsen.jpg

Jacobsen
+1 
Shawna Anderson.jpg

Anderson
0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert