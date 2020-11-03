Election 2020: Jacobsen wins Iowa House District 22 race

Iowa District 22 House incumbent Jon Jacobsen unofficially won Tuesday’s general election in landslide fashion.
According to the Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office, the Republican ran away with the race, garnering 13,306 votes (69.5%). His challenger, Shawna Anderson of Oakland, collected 5,837 ballots (30.5%).
The district includes the eastern edge of Council Bluffs and the majority of the rest of Pottawattamie County.
Jacobsen said, based on his research, it was the highest vote total in district history, including previous previous iterations of the district - House 22 was created after the 2010 census. The previous high total in House 22 was Jacobsen's 2018 general election total of 9,707. He defeated Democrat Ray Stevens, who received 5,003 votes, that year.
"We were filled with great honor that the constituents were so loyal. I try to be very close to them," Jacobsen said. "I was very honored and humbled by that vote of confidence. A historic win."
Jacobsen noted his vote total surpassed winners Brent Siegrist in House 16 and Rep. Charlie McConkey in House 15, along with state Sen. Dan Dawson in Senate District 8.
"I think it proved the way we did it - we ran a positive campaign based on achievement and vision - works. We did not run what was typical of the party opposite this election. We trusted the people," Jacobsen said. "We stayed positive and upbeat. We’re very proud of the campaign we ran. (Voters) have had my back I appreciate it immensely. I’m gratefully appreciative. It’s a tremendous mandate."
Jacobsen, of Council Bluffs, was elected to his current post in a special election in 2017.
Looking to the January session, Jacobsen said he'd continue to focus on flood relief, including any additional levee work that is needed. He talked about roadwork projects on U.S. Highway 59 from Avoca heading south.
Anderson said she's humbled by the support she received and stands by the platform she ran on.
"I'm not done yet," she said. "I’ll definitely be staying involved, figuring out how I can support my community and support the district. I'm not sure what that’ll look like, but I'll do my best to make an impact."
