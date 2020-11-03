Election 2020: Jacobsen wins Iowa House District 22 race

Iowa District 22 House incumbent Jon Jacobsen unofficially won Tuesday’s general election in landslide fashion.

According to the Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office, the Republican ran away with the race, garnering 13,306 votes (69.5%). His challenger, Shawna Anderson of Oakland, collected 5,837 ballots (30.5%).

The district includes the eastern edge of Council Bluffs and the majority of the rest of Pottawattamie County.

Jacobsen said, based on his research, it was the highest vote total in district history, including previous previous iterations of the district - House 22 was created after the 2010 census. The previous high total in House 22 was Jacobsen's 2018 general election total of 9,707. He defeated Democrat Ray Stevens, who received 5,003 votes, that year.

"We were filled with great honor that the constituents were so loyal. I try to be very close to them," Jacobsen said. "I was very honored and humbled by that vote of confidence. A historic win."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jacobsen noted his vote total surpassed winners Brent Siegrist in House 16 and Rep. Charlie McConkey in House 15, along with state Sen. Dan Dawson in Senate District 8.