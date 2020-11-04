Election 2020: McConkey wins fourth term in Iowa House

Democrat Rep. Charlie McConkey retained his seat in the Iowa House District 15 race.

McConkey received 5,718 votes to beat Republican challenger Sarah Abdouch, who finished with 4,987 votes. House 15 includes northwest Council Bluffs and Carter Lake.

"I'm humbled and honored to win this election," McConkey said, thanking his family, friends and "countless volunteers that went out and helped me win this race."

McConkey, a retired steelworker, was first elected to the seat in 2014 and will return to the Capitol for a fourth term.

"I’m excited. I’m disappointed in some of the other results," said McConkey, the only Democrat to win a local Legislature race. "I’m excited to go back to work for the people of Council Bluffs and Carter Lake and be a strong voice for them."

McConkey said when the Legislature convenes in January it will have to continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and work to bring affordable health care to Iowans, among many issues to be tackled.

"And it’s time to work together to get things done to make it better for everybody here in Iowa,"