Election 2020: Republicans maintain Iowa House majority, grip on state government

DES MOINES —

Republicans will retain unfettered control of the writing of Iowa’s state laws for at least two more years.

Democrats had hoped to win enough races to change the balance of power in the Iowa House of Representatives during Tuesday’s elections. Instead, not only did Republicans protect their advantage, they expanded it.

That means Republicans will continue to own full control of the state lawmaking process. For the past four years, Republicans have held majorities in both the Iowa House and Iowa Senate, and held the governor’s office.

Democrats will have to try again in 2022 to win back the House majority or defeat Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in order to earn a seat at the state lawmaking table.

Republicans went into Tuesday’s elections with a 53-47 advantage in the Iowa House. Democrats targeted roughly a dozen Republican-held seats, but flipped only one and lost seven of their own.

Republicans emerged from Tuesday’s elections with a 59-41 advantage, undoing gains made by Democrats two years ago.