Emergency P-EBT food assistance cards going out this week to eligible Iowa families

Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance cards are being mailed to eligible Iowa families beginning this week, the Iowa Department of Human Services and Iowa Department of Education have announced.

Federal legislation allows states to issue emergency food assistance benefits to households with children in pre-K through 12th grade who temporarily lost access to free and reduced-price school meals during the 2020-21 school year due to pandemic-related school schedule changes and closures.

The cards will be sent to eligible students who attend the 186 school districts and 51 participating non-public schools that applied to the education department.

Mailings will continue through the summer as more districts and non-public schools submit eligibility information.

The cards will arrive in white envelopes addressed to the child’s name with an Austin, Texas, return address. The cards inside will be white, with black font, with IOWA P-EBT printed at the top, and will bear the name of the eligible child.

Families must follow the included instructions to activate the card.

For more information, call 515-281-5294.