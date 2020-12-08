Emergency personnel, food plant workers, educators in state’s second phase for vaccine distribution

DES MOINES — Emergency and law enforcement personnel, food packing workers, teachers and school staff, and child care workers are among those who would be next in line to become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa after health care workers and staff and residents at long-term care facilities are given the first batch, according to the state’s plan.

Iowans who live in assisted living facilities and adults with medical conditions that make them more susceptible to COVID-19 also are in the second batch of Iowans who will be eligible for the vaccine, according to the 70-page planning document.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Kelly Garcia, who directs the state agencies on health care and public health, announced last week that Iowa expects to receive 172,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in December from Pfizer and Moderna, with the first batches tentatively expected next week.

Reynolds and Garcia said that, in keeping with federal guidelines, the first available doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will go to Iowans who work in health care and both staff and residents at long-term care facilities like nursing homes.