Ernst, Greenfield tour state as competitive campaign nears end

“That’s important to me because Iowa’s where I was born and raised. These are my neighbors. These are my friends. These are my family members. And it just makes it that much more important that I protect their lives and their livelihoods,” Ernst said. “If they are undecided, I’m asking them to take a look at my record of service, put it up against Ms. Greenfield’s record of service, and that will help make up their mind.”

At Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Friday, Greenfield said her message to undecided voters is that she would work with anyone of any political background in Congress, and that she would focus on issues that matter to Iowans.

She repeated the line, which she has used in her campaign ads, that growing up on a farm that she was taught that there were no “boys jobs” and no “girls jobs,” just jobs that needed to be done.

“And (in the Senate) those jobs include health care for all of us, working our way out of this COVID crisis, rebuilding our economy,” Greenfield said. “And I will work with anybody to get those jobs done, because I don’t see those jobs as Republican jobs or Democratic jobs. They’re just jobs that need to get done.”