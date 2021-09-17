Ernst, Hinson offer resolution to honor service in Afghanistan

Hinson, Ernst offer resolution to honor service in Afghanistan

By James Q. Lynch, Gazette Des Moines Bureau

CEDAR RAPIDS — Two members of Iowa’s congressional delegation are leading an effort to honor American military members who served in Afghanistan.

Republicans Rep. Ashley Hinson and Sen. Joni Ernst are asking the House and Senate, respectively, to recognize the men and women who served in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, saying in a House concurrent resolution that “the peace our country experienced is a direct result of the actions of our brave members of the armed forces, diplomats and humanitarians.”

Despite the chaotic end of operations, their resolution says their service “is something to be remembered, lauded and honored.”

“Amid the horrible chaos that has ensued in Afghanistan, there is one certainty: America is safer because of those who bravely answered the call to serve and protected our nation from terrorist threats over the last 20 years,” said Hinson, who represents Iowa’s 1st District. “I hope that every veteran knows that, to Iowans, they are heroes, and nothing will ever diminish their service or sacrifice.”