Even at 5 cents a can, millions at stake in Iowa bottle bill debate

DES MOINES — As certain as opening day promises of bipartisanship and adjournment day boasts of accomplishments, Iowa legislative sessions are marked by attempts to change the four-decade-old law that requires nickel deposits on pop and beer cans.

At least nine measures have been introduced this year proposing changes in the “bottle bill” law that was enacted to reduce roadside littering in the late 1970s.

Legislators and lobbyists involved in the discussion cautiously suggest there’s been progress this time.

“I think there are good prospects of getting this out of the Senate this year,” said Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, who authored what is now Senate File 470.

“This was never on my bucket list of things to do, but I’ve grown weary of the annual debate,” he said. “It’s time to try to find a way to get us off dead center.”

At stake in the debate is to what length a consumer has to go to reclaim a deposit; whether grocery stores have to continue taking back the dirty empties; and whether the redemption operations should be paid a greater share.