Feenstra: Flood of mailed ballots reason for pause before declaring Joe Biden president-elect

Meantime, he is one of roughly two dozen Congressional Republicans who signed a letter to Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asking her to investigate the election results.

“The great thing about our country is that we have this foundation of this electoral process. And we saw that play out this past Monday when the Electoral College cast their votes. And then we have the opportunity to do that on January 6, and I look forward to that opportunity,” Feenstra said.

“This is the first time ever in our country that we’ve had mail-in ballot predominantly,” Feenstra added. “So I think we all want to make sure to protect what we have, and there’s still some litigation out there. For me, it’s all about, let’s make sure that litigation is done. And let’s move forward.”

More than 100 million early ballots were cast nationwide in the 2020 elections.

Of the roughly 60 lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign and its allies, only one has been successful: a minor ruling that did not significantly change any vote totals. The legal challenges have not been successful in proving any voter fraud occurred.