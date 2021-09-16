First lady touts child care during Iowa trip

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Axne’s office said the child tax credit has benefited more than 343,000 Iowa households to the tune of $157 million per month.

“If you have kids, you know how expensive school supplies are. Or you have a trip to urgent care, or a bill for braces,” Jill Biden said. “That extra $300 means you can stop holding your breath and know that you can pay that bill. … When we give families the support they need, they can worry less about scraping by and (instead) think about raising happy, healthy families.”

National Republicans issued a statement on Jill Biden’s trip to Iowa, in which they referred to President Biden’s recent order that all federal employees and private employers with more than 100 workers must require all employees to be vaccinated from COVID-19 or submit to regular testing.

“No visit from Jill Biden will erase the fact that the Biden administration is actively seeking to take away the rights of Hawkeye-staters with their unconstitutional executive orders,” Republican National Committee spokeswoman Preya Samsundar said in a statement.