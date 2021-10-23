Grassley speculates election may lead to infrastructure vote

CEDAR RAPIDS — Election politics may do more to win approval of the trillion-dollar infrastructure package he voted for than congressional arm-twisting has — so far — accomplished, Sen. Chuck Grassley said.

The Iowa Republican has heard Democrats may bring it up for a vote before the end of the month to help win the Nov. 2 Virginia gubernatorial race.

“What I’ve heard is that the race for governor is tightening up so much against the Democrats in Virginia that maybe this administration needs to show a win in order to keep Democrats voting in that particular state,” Grassley told reporters Wednesday.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s lead has disappeared, according to a recent Monmouth University poll, which showed him tied with Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Grassley was among the 19 Republicans who joined Senate Democrats in passing the bipartisan infrastructure package in August. It includes $550 billion in new spending over five years to improve hard infrastructure.