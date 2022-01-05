Hanusa announces bid for state auditor

Former Iowa Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa of Council Bluffs has ended her Congressional bid and will instead run for state auditor.

"With the encouragement of many Iowans, today I’m announcing my campaign for state auditor,” the Republican said in a release. “I will be a taxpayer watchdog for Iowans and make sure that governments across our great state are using funds appropriately."

State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, announced in December that he would seek a second term.

Hanusa had been running for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District seat, currently held by Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne. With redistricting moving Council Bluffs to the 4th District, a seat held by Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra, Hanusa said she ultimately decided to shift her focus.

"After the lines were redrawn, I had people who said they wanted me to run in the 3rd. I did look at the possibility of moving into the 3rd," Hanusa told the Nonpareil. "But for a variety of reasons, it wasn't going to work. It just wasn't a good fit."

Hanusa said she was approached in the fall about running for auditor and after talking to a number of people in local and state politics, she "decided this was something I'd be qualified for."

Hanusa pointed to her 10 years in the Iowa Legislature when asked about the experience that's prepared her for the auditor role. Her time in office included two years on the House Government Oversight Committee, and in announcing her run she also pointed to work helping balance the state budget, working to increase transparency and supporting those with mental health needs.

"The Auditor's Office is one of oversight of state government. There are a team of folks who perform audits on state and local and county governmental entities. It's a matter of having someone there that will watch carefully, oversee a team that makes sure Iowans' tax dollars are well spent and spent appropriately," she said. "Iowans work hard. We want those dollars to be used wisely."

In announcing her run for state auditor, Hanusa highlighted endorsements from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.

In the release, Reynolds commended Hanusa for working "hard fighting for the people of Iowa." Grassley said, "She will work hard to protect Iowans' hard-earned money and help make sure government is accountable to the people."

Ernst said Hanusa is "a proven leader when it comes to protecting Iowans' taxpayer dollars."

