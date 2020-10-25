Holtz, Branstad, Loebsack stump in Iowa ahead of election

Terry Branstad blamed Beijing for the coronavirus pandemic, accusing China of covering up the pandemic.

“The COVID virus is a problem in Europe. It’s a problem in Asia. It’s a problem in India. It’s a problem all over the world,” Branstad said. “So we have been the victim of the communist Chinese system ... and now the world is having to deal with it. I am proud of the fact the president has put together Operation Warp Speed. And it looks like we’re getting close to having a number, being able to have medicine that will be able to provide protection for people that would be exposed.”

On energy, Loebsack called out Trump for his comments in Thursday’s debate attacking wind energy. Trump claimed wind turbines kill “all the birds” is “extremely expensive” and is more harmful that natural gas.

“(Wind) power is a big deal in Iowa,” Loebsack said, noting more than 40% of the state’s electricity comes from wind generation. “And Joe Biden is a supporter of renewable energy in all of its different manifestations. But, the president was talking about wind. He doesn’t get wind power. ... He has no idea what he’s talking about. He has no idea that we’ve got 9,000 to 10,000 jobs in Iowa in the wind energy industry. Those would be destroyed if he remained president of the United States. He doesn’t understand what this does for the state of Iowa in terms of the cost of energy.”