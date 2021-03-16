How do you grade the Iowa Legislature so far? Depends

DES MOINES — It might not be dean’s list material yet, but lawmakers are “making good progress” toward earning a good grade based on the first part of the legislative session, Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley believes.

“I was kind of a C student, so I know they’re much better than that,” the New Hartford Republican said when asked to give the 2021 session a midterm grade.

His Democratic colleagues, though, assess the session so far much more harshly. House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, gives the first 65 days of the scheduled 110-day session an “F.”

“I think that this session has failed to grasp the moment that we’re in,” Prichard said. “We are in the middle of a pandemic. ... We have got record numbers of people at food banks ... record unemployment ... people dying on a daily basis and new infections on a daily basis. We have missed the opportunity to deal with the issues that are affecting everyday working Iowans — the pandemic.”

Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, a college professor who likes to give students “a little chance at midterm,” rated the first portion of the session a “D-.” However, she said, it’s been frustrating because of the lack of attention majority Republicans have paid to the COVID-19 pandemic.