How to improve Iowa’s bottle bill? Raise handling fee, allow grocers to opt out, people suggest

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

First and foremost, the handling fee has to be raised, said Troy Willard of the Can Shed based in Cedar Rapids, which has been in business 25 of the 43 years of the bottle bill’s existence. That would help encourage more redemption centers to open and for retailers to partner with them, he said in comments submitted online.

If the solution is money, “there’s plenty of money in the system,” Baltimore said, referring to the unredeemed deposits held by distributors. According to some estimates, they amount to between $20 million and $50 million.

Distributors are the only entity in the bottle bill equation that must pay anything more than the 5-cent deposit, said David Adelman, a lobbyist for the Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association. Under the current bottle bill, when distributors collect containers from retailers and redemption centers, they pay a nickel plus a 1-cent handling fee.

Despite widespread support for enhancing the bottle bill, action appears unlikely. HF 814 has no companion bill in the Senate, where Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, declared the issue dead for this session.

Despite that, bill manager Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, filed an amendment to HF 814 on Tuesday that would have retailers and distributors sharing a 1-cent increase in the handling fee.