 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa bottle bill alive, but time running out to make changes
0 comments
top story

Iowa bottle bill alive, but time running out to make changes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BOTTLE BILL

Maddy Harker-McClurg carries redemption bags full of aluminum cans to a holding area at the Can Shed, 1485 Hawkeye Drive, in Hiawatha, on March 18. The bags will be packed into a semi-trailer and taken to a processing facility. Harker-McClurg said that workers fill a semi-trailer in about two to four days.

 The Gazette file photo/Jim Slosiarek
Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque

Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque
Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver
Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville

Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville
Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta

Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta

DES MOINES — Less than three weeks before the Legislature is scheduled to adjourn, lawmakers breathed new life into an attempt to change Iowa’s four-decade-old law that requires nickel deposits on pop and beer cans.

“A lot of work has gone into it this past year,” Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said Wednesday as she asked the House Ways and Means Committee to “continue to move this forward” despite an acknowledgment time is running out on efforts modify what’s come to be known as the “bottle bill.”

Although they also support changes in the deposit law, the committee’s Democrats opposed House File 814 and Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville, called for a public hearing “to make sure the public, the consumers, have some input” before the full House acts on the bill.

The outlook for action is not great. Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, recently said that despite progress made by bottle bill stakeholders, “it will be difficult to wrap that up in the next three weeks.” The Legislature is scheduled to adjourn April 30, but that is not a hard deadline.

Proposals to change the bottle bill that pop up every session give the debate a “Groundhog Day” feel, Whitver said on Iowa PBS’ “Iowa Press” last weekend.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Well, today is Groundhog Day for us,” Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, told the committee. He opposed the bill as written, he said, because he expects Lundgren to offer a striking amendment making significant changes to the bill. He would like to see that amendment before a public hearing and floor debate “so we’re not spending our time chasing butterflies down dark alleys.”

Lundgren said the amendment may be available later this week.

Under the current bottle bill, when a consumer returns a container, the retailer returns the nickel deposit to them. When distributors collect the containers from retailers and redemption centers, they pay a nickel plus a 1-cent handling fee.

If enacted, HF 814 would allow retailers to choose not to accept containers if they have a contract with a redemption center, for example, that will accept the cans and bottles. However, that arrangement is possible if the retailer is in a county of more than 30,000 people and within 10 miles of a redemption center or in a county of fewer than 30,000 and within 15 miles of a redemption center.

An Isenhart amendment to double the handling fee paid to redemption centers to 2 cents and reduce the convenience standard to 5 and 10 miles was rejected on a party-line vote.

Lundgren said both changes are under consideration.

The bill would allow a person to establish a redemption center by providing notice to the Department of Natural Resources.

It also creates civil enforcement procedures and penalties for a violation of the bill, including a civil penalty of up to $2,500. It would take effect July 1, 2023.

HF 814 was approved on a party-line vote, making it eligible for consideration by the full House.

There is no companion bill in the Senate, but Senate File 470 is in the Ways and Means Committee there.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: George Floyd died of heart rhythm problem

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert