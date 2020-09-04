Iowa Democrats make $1.3 million ad, fuels association makes endorsements

A roundup of campaign news items of interest from Thursday.

IOWA DEMOCRATS TARGET HOUSE: Iowa Democrats announced a $1.3 million ad buy in five districts they view as key to regaining the majority in the Iowa House.

Democrats need to flip four seats to regain the Iowa House majority that Republicans have held since 2011.

The ads will run in District 67 in Linn County; District 94 in Scott County; District 55 in Winneshiek, Fayette and Clayton counties; District 82 in Davis, Van Buren and Jefferson counties, and District 37 in Polk County. All five were held by Republicans during the most recent two-year assembly period.

“Iowans are ready for new leadership in the Iowa House and we’re excited to purchase a strong, offensive television buy that sets the stage for bringing back balanced, responsible leadership to Iowa government,” Iowa House Democratic leader Todd Prichard said in a news release.

RENEWABLE FUELS ENDORSES: The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association’s political organizing arm recognized 15 state lawmakers up for re-election, a mixture of Republicans and Democrats who the group said “maintained a clear voting record of support for renewable fuels and displayed leadership on biofuels issues in the Iowa Legislature,” according to a news release.