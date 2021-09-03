Iowa Dems ‘hopeful’ GOP will follow nonpartisan tradition in drawing political boundaries

“I look forward to following the nationally recognized, nonpartisan process established in Iowa Code Chapter 42 to create congressional and legislative districts for the next decade,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said about the process.

“That's good,” Wahls said, but he would prefer a stronger commitment from the GOP “that they will not offer any partisan amendments to our process. That hasn't happened yet, so I'm still I'm still concerned.”

The Legislative Services Agency plans to release the first map by Sept. 16.

The Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission has two weeks from then to gather public input before recommending a plan to the Legislature, which must wait three days before taking an up-or-down vote on it.

The commission has scheduled three virtual hearings — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 20; noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 21; and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 — to gather input from the public. It plans to reconvene Sept. 23 to begin work on its recommendation to legislators.