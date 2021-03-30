Iowa fourth-quarter GDP shows improvement after pandemic-fueled downturn

DES MOINES — Iowa’s economy grew faster in 2020’s fourth quarter of 2020 and its pandemic-related losses were less severe than in many other states, according to a preliminary report on gross domestic product from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The real GDP increased in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., in the last quarter of 2020, from 1.2 percent in Washington, D.C., to 9.9 percent in South Dakota.

Iowa’s fourth-quarter GDP growth was 6.3 percent, according to the nonpartisan bureau, which is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

That exceeded the national GDP growth of 4.3 percent as well as growth in all neighboring states except South Dakota and Nebraska, which also saw 6.3 percent growth in the October-through-December period.

The bureau’s preliminary numbers on annual GDP for 2020 show decreased in all 50 states, ranging from one-tenth of a percent in Utah to 8 percent in Hawaii.

Although there are a variety of factors that affected GDP, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said “this good economic news is partially due to Iowa’s balanced approach to the COVID-19 pandemic that kept essential businesses like day care and child care open.”